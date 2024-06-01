Haryana: Villages in Bhiwani, Hisar grapple with water shortage

With the state reeling under blistering heat, many villages in Haryana’s Bhiwani and Hisar are reporting acute water shortage. The potable water is being supplied to households with the help of tankers but in few areas the ‘jal ghar’s’ have also dried up. In Barwa village of Bhiwani, the panchayat has decided to bring water tankers and supply the same to households according to their need. (HT Photo)

Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Kirtan village in Hisar, said that the main concern of the people is to get potable water as the mercury is soaring and ‘jal ghar’ of the village has dried up.

“The villagers have to pay ₹1,000 for one tanker, which is filled with 5,000 litres of water. The tankers bring water from Shishwala head canal and the same is being supplied in the village. We have urged the administration but to no avail,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Ramayan village in Hisar said that the villagers are not getting water supply as the water works have dried and villagers have no choice except paying the amount to tanker owners.

“ We use to store this water in ‘kund’ (ground water tank) and hope that soon there will be rain and our problem will be resolved,” he said.

In Barwa village of Bhiwani, the panchayat has decided to bring water tankers and supply the same to households according to their need.

“The water sources have dried up in the absence of canal water supply, which fill the water works. The ground water is not fit for consumption as it contains high TDS,” said Ombir of Barwa village.