Hindu group members booked for staging protest without permission in MP’s Indore

The Madhya Pradesh Police have booked members of Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) for staging a protest in Indore without permission, an officer said on Wednesday.

Indore (East) police superintendent Ashustoh Bagri said the unauthorised protest was held in the city’s Regal Square without permission. The case against HJM members has been filed under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 188 that relates to disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

HJM leader Dheeraj Yadav insisted they held a peaceful protest against the rise in crime and communal tensions in the city. He added they handed over a memorandum to Indore deputy inspector general Manish Kapuria to remove Tejaji Nagar police station in charge for registering a case against 15 people of the Hindu organisation who opposed the shouting of “anti-national slogans” on August 15.

Rajesh Chauhan, another leader of the Hindu organisation, said groups like the Popular Front of India (PFI) were trying to disturb peace and harmony over the thrashing of a bangle seller in Indore. “These organisations should be banned.”

PFI leaders accused Hindu groups of creating terror among Muslims by staging protests. “In bangle’ seller case, police made the man who was assaulted accused after 24 hours for sexually harassing a girl, who is the daughter of one of the main accused in the assault,” said Kafeel Raza, state president PFI. He accused the government of being biased against Muslims. “Now to shift the blame, they are blaming PFI.”

State home minister Narottam Mishra said the government is making a list of incidents in which PFI allegedly tried to create a nuisance. “The bangle seller’s is not the only incident in which PFI leaders tried to give it a communal colour. The home department is making the list before sending a proposal to Union home ministry to ban this organisation.”