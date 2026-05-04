Bhopal, A woman director of an IAS coaching institute has allegedly been robbed of ₹1.89 crore by a former student and his associates at gunpoint after being held captive at a house in Bhopal, police said.

IAS coaching director held captive, robbed of ₹ 1.89 cr in Bhopal; 6 held

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To cover up the victim's cries for help, the accused organised a religious recital at the premises, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

Six persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The accused lured Shubhra Ranjan, director of a Delhi-based IAS coaching academy, to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on April 29 under the pretext of opening a new centre and organising a seminar.

"They invited her to a rented house, where she was held hostage by armed accomplices and forced to transfer ₹1.89 crore into various bank accounts under threat to her life. To ensure the victim's cries for help went unheard, the accused organised a Sundarkand recital in the premises," the statement said.

According to the police, the main conspirator has been identified as Priyank Sharma, a former student of the victim's institute, while the other accused are from Datia and Rewa.

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{{^usCountry}} After Ranjan approached the police on April 30, her bank account was frozen as part of efforts to retrieve the money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Ranjan approached the police on April 30, her bank account was frozen as part of efforts to retrieve the money. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Accused Sharma got admitted to AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday, citing illness to evade arrest, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accused Sharma got admitted to AIIMS Bhopal on Sunday, citing illness to evade arrest, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Sharma was apprehended from the hospital, where his mother and wife created a ruckus. A police team under Commissioner Sanjay Kumar and Additional Commissioner Monica Shukla arrested the accused from multiple locations using technical evidence. The pistol used in the crime and other materials have been recovered," the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Sharma was apprehended from the hospital, where his mother and wife created a ruckus. A police team under Commissioner Sanjay Kumar and Additional Commissioner Monica Shukla arrested the accused from multiple locations using technical evidence. The pistol used in the crime and other materials have been recovered," the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The other arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Malviya, Deepak Bhagat, Vikas alias Vicky Dahiya, Kunal Yadav and Pankaj Ahirwar. One person is on the run, while the role of another is being probed, the police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other arrested persons have been identified as Rohit Malviya, Deepak Bhagat, Vikas alias Vicky Dahiya, Kunal Yadav and Pankaj Ahirwar. One person is on the run, while the role of another is being probed, the police added. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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