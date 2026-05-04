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IAS coaching director held captive, robbed of 1.89 cr in Bhopal; 6 held

IAS coaching director held captive, robbed of ₹1.89 cr in Bhopal; 6 held

Published on: May 04, 2026 08:59 am IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, A woman director of an IAS coaching institute has allegedly been robbed of 1.89 crore by a former student and his associates at gunpoint after being held captive at a house in Bhopal, police said.

IAS coaching director held captive, robbed of 1.89 cr in Bhopal; 6 held

To cover up the victim's cries for help, the accused organised a religious recital at the premises, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

Six persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

The accused lured Shubhra Ranjan, director of a Delhi-based IAS coaching academy, to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on April 29 under the pretext of opening a new centre and organising a seminar.

"They invited her to a rented house, where she was held hostage by armed accomplices and forced to transfer 1.89 crore into various bank accounts under threat to her life. To ensure the victim's cries for help went unheard, the accused organised a Sundarkand recital in the premises," the statement said.

According to the police, the main conspirator has been identified as Priyank Sharma, a former student of the victim's institute, while the other accused are from Datia and Rewa.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / IAS coaching director held captive, robbed of 1.89 cr in Bhopal; 6 held
Home / Cities / Bhopal / IAS coaching director held captive, robbed of 1.89 cr in Bhopal; 6 held
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