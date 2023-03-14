IGNTU forms panel to probe ‘clash’ between group of Kerala students & guards

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) in Madhya Pradesh’s Amarkantak has formed a probe committee to look into a “clash” between a group of students from Kerala and security guards on the campus last week.

IGNTU’s public relation officer Vijay Dixit said it is a matter of indiscipline. (HT PHOTO)

The guards allegedly thrashed the students for climbing on an overhead tank to take selfies on March 10. Kerala chief minister Pinarai Vijayan, his Tamil Nadu counterpart, MK Stalin, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the assault.

IGNTU’s public relation officer Vijay Dixit on Monday said the security guards tried stopping the students and when they refused, a clash took place. “It is a matter of indiscipline and a committee has been formed to probe the incident.”

Dixit said 40% of the students at the university are from other states and that nobody has ever complained of any harassment on the campus.

A second official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the students complained they were thrashed for no reason and that the guards claimed that the four were intoxicated and taking selfies on the tank. “They were risking their lives. So, the guards asked them to come down. The guards also said that the students attacked them first. The CCTV footage has been seized for the probe.”

One of the students said they climbed on the tank for a better view of the campus. “The security guards started inquiring in Hindi and asked us to come down. We could not understand what they were saying and did not reply. Suddenly, they started brutally thrashing us. We were taken to Shahdol Medical College for treatment and discharged on Sunday.”

In a tweet, Vijayan said, “Attacks on Keralite students at @IGNTU are appalling & highlight the need to resist the growing hostility towards individuals based on their identities in our country. The university must take prompt action against the culprits & ensure the safety of all the students on campus.”

