I’m not the CM face of Congress, working only to save future of MP: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Thursday said he was not the party’s chief ministerial face for the state’s assembly elections later this year.

This development comes days after several senior party leaders questioned posters declaring Nath as the CM face.

“I am not chief minister’s face of Congress but I am working hard to save the future of residents of Madhya Pradesh,” Nath clarified.

Posters of Nath had come up in different cities of Madhya Pradesh claiming that he could be the CM face for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Soon after the posters emerged, senior party leaders such as Arun Yadav and Jitu Patwari made it clear that the party has not decided on any chief ministerial face and the decision will be taken by the party leadership.

Talking to reporters, Nath, said, “I never said I will be the chief minister. All India Congress Committee (AICC) will decide the CM after election. I am a state president and working arduously to save the future of MP residents.”

“MP has now turned into a Brashtpradesh (corrupt state), kuposhit Pradesh (malnourished state), crime state and debt state. The people of Madhya Pradesh have now realised this fact,” Nath said.

Nath added that he foresees a change in voter’s mindset as they will exercise their franchise in bringing about a change in regime.

“People of MP have made up their mind to bring change in the state,” he added.

Hitting out at Nath’s claims, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the former can only make false promises.

“Like 2018, Kamal Nath has started lying again. He is unable to even select districts presidents as many names have been put on hold after protest, how will Congress contest elections,” he alleged.

