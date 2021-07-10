Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / IMD forecasts 'good' rainfall in Madhya Pradesh from July 11 to 16
bhopal news

IMD forecasts 'good' rainfall in Madhya Pradesh from July 11 to 16

A senior official from the IMD's Bhopal office said monsoon has become active in Madhya Pradesh after a gap of 10 days.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Representative Image (PTI)

After a gap of around 10 days, monsoon has once again become active in Madhya Pradesh, as large parts of the state received light showers on Saturday, which pushed the mercury levels down and provided some relief to people from sultry weather conditions.

Talking to PTI, senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office, P K Saha, said the state is expected to receive good rainfall between July 11 and 16.

“Monsoon is slowly becoming active in Madhya Pradesh after a break. The south-westerly winds are growing strong in the Arabian Sea, which is bringing forth moisture to the state,” he said. Besides that, a low pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal on Sunday which is going to further bring moisture in MP, he added.

The trough at mean sea level now runs from north-west Rajasthan to east-central Bay of Bengal across Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, Saha said.

According to the official, Kumbhraj town in Guna received the highest 72 mm rainfall, while Sarai area in Singrauli recorded the highest 66.4 mm showers in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

Bhopal's Kolar area received 4.8 mm rainfall, while Indore's Dipalpur and Mhow areas recorded 10.5 and 6 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

Due to the rains, the temperature level has gone down to some extent, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monsoon madhya pradesh india meteorological department
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old’s reaction on seeing the ocean for the first time is priceless

College student in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai designs solar-powered electric cycle

UP Police’s post on wearing mask while travelling has a punny twist

Adorable parrot BoBo ‘teaches’ how to dance in style, video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP