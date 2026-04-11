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Indian-born cheetah gives birth to four cubs in wild at MP’s Kuno National Park

This is the first time an Indian-born female cheetah, raised in the wild, has given birth outside an enclosure

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:35 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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Bhopal: A two-year-old Indian born female cheetah gave birth to four cubs in wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur, officials said on Saturday.

Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupendra Yadav called it a historic moment. (X)

The young cheetah, born to Gamini, a cheetah translocated from South Africa, was released into the wild a year ago alongside her mother. She roamed with Gamini until September 2025. She has now successfully given birth to four cubs, park’s field director Uttam Sharma said.

Forest officials described the event as a major achievement, noting that the ultimate goal of the intercontinental translocation project was adaptation to the wild, natural breeding, and cub births in free-ranging conditions.

“The cheetahs have already adapted to the wild and roam freely, but mating and cub births in the wild mark a significant milestone. This is the first time an Indian-born female cheetah, raised in the wild, has given birth outside an enclosure. Earlier, Mukhi, the first Indian-born female cheetah, gave birth in captivity, as both she and her cubs were confined to an enclosure,” Sharma said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Indian-born cheetah gives birth to four cubs in wild at MP’s Kuno National Park
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Indian-born cheetah gives birth to four cubs in wild at MP’s Kuno National Park
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