Jalandhar gets smart traffic management system

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Jalandhar, marking a significant leap in the city's traffic regulation and surveillance infrastructure.

Accompanied by commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur and deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal, DGP Yadav said that after SAS Nagar, Jalandhar has become the second city in Punjab to operationalise this state-of-the-art system.

Developed at a cost of ₹42 crore, Phase-I of the city surveillance and traffic management system is anchored at the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) located in the Police Lines, Jalandhar. It integrates 142 high-resolution cameras installed at 13 critical junctions. The system includes 102 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, 40 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras, 83 bullet cameras, four PTZ cameras, 30 Visual Message Display screens, and 16 cameras at two-speed violation detection sites.

“The city-wide surveillance plan envisions a total of 1,003 cameras, along with public address and emergency call box systems. A key feature is the automated e-challan system, integrated with NIC’s VAHAN and SARATHI databases, enabling automatic challans for red-light jumping, overspeeding, and wrong-side driving,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, taking a detailed meeting of senior police officials over law and order situation, the DGP said that since September 2024, the Punjab Police has foiled over 26 attempts by Pakistan-backed ultras to disturb peace in the state. He added that 57 additional companies of central forces have been sanctioned for Punjab during the upcoming festival season to ensure security.