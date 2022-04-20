Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh meet Sonia Gandhi

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh met party chief Sonia Gandhi in presence of political strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the road map to contest the 2023 MP assembly elections, leaders familiar with the matter said.

According to a senior Congress leader, in the meeting, which lasted for about an hour, discussions were also held on the recent surveys conducted in MP about the performance of MLAs.

In an internal survey, of the 88 Congress MLAs in MP, only 16 MLAs were found to be in good position to win the election while 27 MLAs were stated to be in a very poor electoral position.

“Kamal Nath ji asked 27 MLAs and 45 others to improve their constituency work or they will not get ticket in 2023,” said a senior party leader privy to the developments. In the detailed survey, he said, it was found that some MLAs were concentrating on national politics than local politics and a few others were not visiting their constituencies.

Similarly, a survey was also conducted on 75 seats, where the Congress has lost four times consecutively, to analyse the reasons for the defeat. The party top leadership will decide on candidates on the basis of local caste configuration, public image of the candidate and also understanding of the candidate about the region, said another leader who is familiar with the matter.

MP Congress media in-charge Narendra Saluja said, “In the meeting, the discussions were held about current issues, political situation, the communal incidents happening in different parts of the country including MP, internal surveys and other activities of the party.”

Earlier on Monday, the Congress held key meetings with several top leaders at Sonia Gandhi’s residence in presence of Kishor to deliberate on the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls amid rumours that Kishor may join the party.

