Khargone man missing after Ram Navmi clash found dead; curfew relaxation ends
BHOPAL/ KHARGONE: A 28-year-old man who went missing on April 10 after a communal clash in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district has been found dead. Police said the man, identified as Ibraish Khan, succumbed to his injuries on April 12 but they had not been able to identify him for six days.
This is the first death reported in the communal clash in Khargone that erupted after some people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navmi procession. 50 people including the district superintendent of police were injured in the clash and a curfew was imposed in the area to restore peace. After news of Ibraish Khan’s death emerged on Monday, police promptly reimposed curfew.
Ibraish Khan’s family has alleged that he was killed by the police after he was allegedly taken into custody after sustaining injuries in the clash, a charge that the police have denied.
Rohit Kaswani, who is officiating as Khargone superintendent of police, said police personnel found Ibraish Khan in an unconscious state in Khargone’s Anand Nagar area where a clash broke out.
“He was rushed to hospital and he succumbed to head injuries. The body was shifted to the morgue of MY (Maharaja Yeshwantrao) Hospital in Indore as the (Khargone) district hospital didn’t have any facility to keep the body,” Rohit Kaswani said.
Ibraish’s brother Iqlakh Khan said the police didn’t inform the family about his injuries or death for six days. On April 14, four days after he went missing, police registered a missing complaint at the instance of his mother Mumtaz.
“My brother was brutally beaten by rioters and later, police detained my brother. Many people told us that they saw my brother in the custody of policemen and said that my brother sustained a head injury and he was bleeding badly,” said Iqlakh Khan.
“On April 13, we asked the police about my brother but they denied that he was in police custody. On April 14, my mother Mumtaz filed a missing complaint but they didn’t inform us about his death. On April 17 night, a policeman came to our house to collect information about my brother,” Iqlakh Khan said, adding that the police first spoke about the possibility that he may have died after he threatened to approach the media.
The family was taken to Indore’s MY Hospital over 100km away to identify the body late on Sunday.
-
12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab
A 12-year-old boy was killed and two of Sukhjit Singh's friends were injured when a blast occurred at Kotla Kazian village in Ajnala sub division of Punjab on Sunday night. Also read: Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab Police said Sukhjit Singh died on the spot, while his friend Tarundeep Singh, also 12, and another boy were injured. Police are yet to confirm the identity of the third victim.
-
Delhi top cop denies claims of bid to hoist saffron flags at Jahangirpuri mosque
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday denied claims of attempts being made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' procession, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi Police Crime Branch is probing the violence which took place during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. 14 teams have been set up to probe the violence from all angles.
-
Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab
Eight trains, including four express ones, were cancelled on Monday after a goods train derailed on the Ambala-Ropar route in Ropar district of Punjab around midnight. Also read: SYL canal row: Haryana likely to file contempt petition against Punjab Ambala division railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said that traffic on the route had been disrupted following the incident at 12.30am and added that rail services were likely to resume by Monday evening.
-
'Carrying out fair, thorough probe': Delhi top cop on clashes on Hanuman Jayanti
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said a total of 23 people have been held so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that broke out between two groups during a religious procession last week, while 14 teams have been formed to investigate the matter. The top cop's statement comes after a letter petition to Chief Justice NV Ramana alleged bias by the Delhi Police.
-
Forensic team at Jahangirpuri clash site, begins probe in Delhi violence
A forensic team on Monday reached the Jahangirpuri clash site to probe the violence that took place in Delhi during a religious procession on the occasion of news agency ANI, Hanuman Jayanti reported. “A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control,” police officials told news agency PTI.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics