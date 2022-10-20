Khargone violence: Tribunal asks boy, others to pay damages worth 2.9 lakh

A tribunal in Madhya Pradesh has issued a notice to a 12-year-old boy and seven others seeking damages worth ₹2.9 lakh on the complaint of a woman, whose house was damaged during a communal clash in Khargone in April.

Ashar Warsi, the lawyer of the boy’s family, said they moved the Madhya Pradesh high court against the September 3 notice but were directed to approach the tribunal. He added they pleaded the Class 8 student was home when the clash took place and that his family is very poor and will be unable to pay the fine.

“But the tribunal rejected the request and said the parents will pay the fine. It is a civil case and not a criminal one. Otherwise, the matter would have been sent to a juvenile court.”

The boy’s mother said they have never even seen ₹1 lakh. “How will I pay? My son has not committed any mistake.”

Sunita Gangle, the complainant, approached the tribunal in August and named the 12-year-old boy among those who allegedly stole valuable items, vandalised, and threw a petrol bomb at her house.

“We faced death threats...a group of people including boys attacked my home. I recognised the seven as they live in my locality.”

Prabhat Parashar, a tribunal member, said the matter is yet to decide and questioned the hype over it. “The tribunal has not given any decision... after the decision, they can move the high court.”

