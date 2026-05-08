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Kuno National Park cheetahs cross into Rajasthan again, one tranquilised, shifted back

Two cheetahs from Kuno National Park enter Rajasthan again; KP-2 tranquilised in Ranthambore and safely shifted back in joint forest operation.

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:54 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Bharatpur
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Two cheetahs from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park have once again wandered into Rajasthan, prompting heightened surveillance and coordinated tracking by forest teams across districts.

KP-2 captured after weeks in Ranthambore and returned to Madhya Pradesh by forest teams.

One of them, cheetah KP-2, which had been roaming in the Ranthambore landscape for over three weeks, was tranquilised on Friday in the Phalodi range by a joint team of Kuno National Park and the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve authorities.

Following a medical examination, the cheetah was safely returned to Kuno.

Deputy conservator of forests, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Manas Singh said KP-2 had entered the Ranthambore landscape around 23 days ago after moving out of Kuno National Park.

“The teams of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve and Kuno National Park had been continuously monitoring the cheetah. After prolonged tracking, the Kuno team tranquilised KP-2 and shifted it back to the park,” Singh said.

KP-2 has repeatedly strayed into Rajasthan in recent months. On April 16, the cheetah was spotted near Ajitpura village close to Palighat along the Chambal River in Sawai Madhopur district. Villagers reported seeing the animal roaming on village roads before it moved into nearby agricultural fields, triggering concern among locals.

District forest officer, Dholpur, V. Chetan Kumar said forest teams were closely monitoring the cheetah in coordination with officials from Kuno National Park.

“A joint team of Kuno National Park and the Dholpur forest department is monitoring the animal. Patrolling has been intensified to prevent any untoward incident, and villagers in the area have been advised to remain alert,” Kumar said.

The cheetah was also captured on camera while resting after hunting the cow. Forest officials said efforts were underway to tranquilise the animal and safely return it to Kuno National Park at the earliest.

Officials added that the movement of another cheetah, KP-3, was also being tracked in Baran district, particularly in the Atru and Chhabra areas.

 
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Home / Cities / Bhopal / Kuno National Park cheetahs cross into Rajasthan again, one tranquilised, shifted back
Home / Cities / Bhopal / Kuno National Park cheetahs cross into Rajasthan again, one tranquilised, shifted back
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