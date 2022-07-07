Lightning strikes kill 11 in one day in Madhya Pradesh; IMD issues warnings

Monsoon mayhem befell four districts in Madhya Pradesh after 11 people died from lightning strikes on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll from the natural event to 45, officials said.

According to official data, six friends who had gone for a picnic in Ajnoi forest of Sheopur were struck by lightning. Of those, Ramabharat Adiwasi, Dilip Adiwasi and Mukesh Adiwasi, all in their early 20s, died on the spot, while Dayaram Adiwasi, Satish Adiwasi and Somdev Adiwasi were seriously injured and admitted to Gwalior Medical College.

In another incident in Bhind, two women identified as Ramkali (70) and Gyanodevi (40) died due to same reasons in Sukand village while returning home.

In Chhatarpur, a mother and her son died on the spot while working in their farm in Maharajganj village. Another woman farmer named Radha Ahirwar (50) died under similar circumstances in Amarwan village of the district.

In other incidents, a 35-year-old from Shivpuri, and two adults in their 30s and 40s in Gwalior died due to the same reason.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of lightning and thunderstorms in eight districts of Madhya Pradesh.

“We are witnessing heavy rainfall in many parts of the state due to a low-pressure area in central MP. In Gwalior-Chambal region, there was a lot of lightning activity due to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds on Wednesday,” Vedprakash Sharma, IMD scientist and radar head in Bhopal, said.

“Due to climate change, lightning incidents during monsoon have increased. Otherwise, cumulonimbus clouds mostly form during pre-monsoon activities,” he added.

IMD scientists said Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of cloud formation and lightning incidents across the country in 2021. “With predictions of lightning and thunderstorms, it is necessary to issue warnings at village levels through public display and announcement systems. The MP government should make arrangements,” said an officer who didn’t wish to be named.

Currently, the IMD issues warnings to district collectors and they relay the warnings to the revenue department and panchayat officials through messages.

The state government gives ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

IMD releases warnings at least four times a day- morning, afternoon, evening and night with exact prediction of rain, thunderstorm and lightning in the districts and tourists places, he added.

