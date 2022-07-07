Delayed, then downgraded: Heavy showers not likely, Met demotes alert to yellow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday downgraded the ‘orange’ alert earlier issued for Thursday to ‘yellow’, a day after delaying it by two days, saying there has been a drop in rain intensity in Delhi-NCR and northern India over the last few days, with the monsoon trough shifting towards central India.

IMD issues a yellow alert to warn about a weather phenomenon occurring in a region. In case of rain, yellow alert indicates possibility of light showers. It is generally upgraded to ‘orange’ if moderate to heavy rainfall, or strong winds, are expected.

On Monday, IMD first issued the orange alert for Wednesday. However, on Tuesday, it delayed the alert by a day for Thursday. But now the department has downgraded it to yellow with no immediate possibility of heavy showers in the city.

In fact, Delhi has a yellow alert in place until July 12. However, no heavy rain is expected, IMD officials said.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said while the monsoon trough was over central India, it is likely to move towards northwest India from July 7 onwards, leading to an increase in intensity of rainfall from July 8 or 9.

“If the monsoon trough moves, then there is a sudden drop in rainfall intensity and that is what is being seen in northwest India. We can expect light to moderate spells of rain some time over the next three days, but it is difficult to forecast when at the moment,” he said.

While Safdarjung failed to record any rainfall during the day on Wednesday, ‘trace’ rainfall was recorded at the Ridge station in north Delhi, 1.5mm at southwest Delhi’s Jafarpur and 2mm at east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar station, IMD data showed.

