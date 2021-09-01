Lokayukta unearths disproportionate assets worth 11cr from MP sarpanch’s home

Lokayukta police on Tuesday raided several properties owned by one Sudha Singh and unearthed disproportionate assets worth ₹11 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.

“When the team of Lokayukta raided the property, they were surprised to see that in the initial investigation, assets worth ₹11 crores have come to the fore from the woman sarpanch,” Rewa's superintendent of police (Lokayukta) Rajendra Kumar Verma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Lokayukta police also said that it is investigating the number of properties that belong to the family. They said that more benami properties may come to the fore after the authorities conduct the investigation.

The unaccounted assets included the bungalow with the swimming pool which is worth ₹2 crore, there was another house which was worth ₹1.5 crore. Jewellery worth ₹20 lakh and documents of 36 plots, worth ₹80 lakh were also unearthed. The authorities also uncovered cash to the tune of ₹3.5 lakh and bank deposits and insurance policies worth ₹12.53 lakh, according to a report by PTI. The machinery and the vehicle uncovered were worth ₹7 crore.

