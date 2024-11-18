Ludhiana: 2 schoolchildren dead in Mohi village mishap

Dense smog claimed the lives of two teenage friends after their bikes crashed into an unidentified vehicle in Mohi village of the district on Monday morning. A pall of gloom descended on the village after the incident. According to information, the family of one of the victims cremated the body without informing the police. Both were students of Class 11 in Ludhiana.

The victims have been identified as Harsimran Singh, 16, and Navdeep Singh, 15, both residents of Mohi village. They were students of Class 11. Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO at the Sudhar police station, stated the incident was reported around 7.30 am. While Harsimran was returning home after dropping his sister at her school near Halwara on a bike, Navdeep Singh was out to run errands.

The sub-inspector added that both met on the periphery of the village. Due to dense fog, they failed to notice a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside and rammed their bikes into it. Both died on the spot.

The SHO added that while kin of Navdeep Singh cremated the body without informing the police, the body of Harsimran was sent to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination. The kin of the victim stated that the incident occurred due to low visibility due to dense smog.

Harsimran had lost his father a few days ago. He used to drop his sister to her school in Halwara before reaching his school.

Child among three hurt in freak mishap

Three slum dwellers, including a child, suffered severe injuries in a freak mishap after a rear tyre got detached from a moving bus and hit them near Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib, Jagraon, on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Monday morning.

After detaching the tyre, the bus stopped on the road triggering panic among the 40 passengers on board. The injured have been identified as Jogi Sada, his son Saurav and Inder. The victims were rushed to a hospital.

Jogi stated he was present outside his shanty when the mishap took place. They suffered multiple injuries.