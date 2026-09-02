Ludhiana: AAP, BJP workers clash over MPs attending Sajjan Kumar’s funeral

A protest over the recent death of 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar turned ugly in Ludhiana on Tuesday with workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP clashing outside the latter’s office near Dana Mandi. Members of both parties raised slogans and targeted each other through posters. Police dispersing protesters as AAP and BJP workers clash during a demonstartion by the ruling party outside the BJP office. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The confrontation erupted after AAP workers, led by local MLAs, marched towards the BJP office to protest against three BJP leaders attending Sajjan Kumar’s last rites. Kumar, who was convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, died recently.

The protesting AAP workers attempted to reach the BJP office, where they were stopped by the police. The AAP workers broke barricades and tried to reach the BJP office, where they were confronted by BJP workers. The two groups engaged in heated sloganeering and arguments. Police personnel intervened to separate the groups and prevent the confrontation from turning more violent.

AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi launched a strong attack on the BJP, accusing its leaders of insulting the sentiments of Punjabis and Sikhs by visiting Kumar’s residence.

“Three crore Punjabis have now seen what the BJP stands for. Three of its MPs went to pay tributes to Sajjan Kumar, the man accused of killing Sikhs during the 1984 massacre,” Pappi said. He alleged that while the BJP was attempting to project Sikh faces in its ranks, its leaders were simultaneously expressing condolences over Kumar’s death.

AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina also targeted the BJP and Congress, accusing both parties of being “anti-Punjab”. She said protesting outside the BJP office was the democratic right of AAP workers and rejected allegations that the ruling party workers had indulged in hooliganism.

The BJP, however, hit back, accusing the AAP of deliberately creating a law-and-order situation outside its office.

BJP leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha claimed the AAP’s protest had exposed its declining support in Punjab. He said that despite being in power, the party could not mobilise even 50 people for the demonstration and alleged that its leaders were “panicking” over the public response to the BJP.

Gosha also targeted chief minister Bhagwant Mann also.

He demanded that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann apologise to Punjabis for their political association with the Congress, which he accused of being responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

Defending the BJP, Gosha said it was the Narendra Modi government that had ensured Kumar’s imprisonment, while also highlighting the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and the observance of Veer Bal Diwas in memory of the younger Sahibzadas.