Ludhiana | ICAR-CIPHET’s industry interface fair to be held on Oct 3

Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering & Technology (CIPHET) will organise an industry interface fair on agro-processing and a kisan mela on October 3 to celebrate its 34th Foundation Day and showcase latest technology to attendees including industrialists, entrepreneurs, farmers and students.

Director of ICAR-CIPHET, Nachiket Kotwaliwale, addressed a press conference on Friday where he spoke about activities which will be held at the fair and kisan mela.

“Live demonstrations of latest technology will be organised at more than 40 stalls. Also, value-added products such as vegan dairy alternatives and gluten-free bakery products will also be displayed and sold.Talks will be delivered by experts where farmers will be briefed about post-harvest technology.” said Kotwaliwale.

Thereafter, SK Tyagi, project coordinator, all-India coordinated research project (AICRP) on post-harvest engineering and technology (PHET), spoke about ongoing research for management of crop residue, which is a major issue for farmers in Punjab.

RK Singh, project coordinator, AICRP on plastic engineering in agriculture structures and environment management (PEASEM), spoke about the potential of protected cultivation and use of plastic in agricultural unit operations.

The fair will be open to the visitors from 10 am to 5.30 pm.More information is available on the institute’s website https://ciphet.icar.gov.in

ICAR-CIPHET is a premium institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which undertakes research and development to contribute towards higher profitability of agricultural production systems. Since its establishment, the institute has developed more than 135 technologies, out of which 70 have been licensed and commercialised.