Ludhiana logs 9 new Covid cases
As many as nine residents tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday.
Currently, there are 60 active cases in the district, of which 53 patients are under home isolation. As many as five are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while two patients are admitted in a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,388 Covid infections, of which 1,10,312 have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients have succumbed to it.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEF
MC seals sweets workshop over tax default
Ludhiana In order to recover dues from defaulters, fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) sealed the workshop of Khushi Ram sweets on Hambran road on Friday. Further, a notice was also served to seal a building which has been rented out to a bank on the same road. MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said the MC teams visited the ten buildings of property tax defaulters in the area and eight of them paid the pending tax on spot. Owner of the sweets workshop failed to pay ₹4.99-lakh property tax to the civic body due to which the building was sealed. The seal will be removed after payment of tax.
Panel on panchayat raj institutions reviews Dhandra cluster project
Ludhiana The Punjab Legislative Assembly committee on panchayati raj institutions— spearheaded by chairperson MLA Gurmeet Singh Khudian— on Friday took stock of the development works being carried out in Dhandra cluster under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Urban Mission. The panel, comprising MLAs Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna, Inderjeet Kaur Maan, Amandeep Kaur Arora, Santosh Kumari Kataria Kuljit Singh Randhawa, ADC Jaswinder Singh Ramdass, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, held a meeting— on the initiative of MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina— with sarpanches of 21 villages in Dhandra cluster. The panel was apprised that a grant of ₹30-crore for 37 development works was received, of which ₹23-crore had been spent and 32 works were completed. The committee reviewed work, including development of skill centre, multipurpose business centre, multipurpose playground, sewage, rural huts, bus queue shelters, children park, commercial space centre, community toilet centre, installation of solar lights, libraries, construction of streets and others. The panel also directed officials to ensure timely completion of pending works. Besides, it sought feedback of sarpanches regarding quality of works. Later, the committee also visited various sites to monitor the development works.
AAP’s state secretary Mohi to head Markfed
Ludhiana The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has appointed the party’s state secretary Aman Mohi as the chairperson of Markfed on Thursday. Associated with the party since 2013, Mohi has served the party at different levels, including state vice-president of youth wing, Lok Sabha in-charge, Ludhiana. He had also unsuccessfully contested Dakha assembly by-polls in 2019. While expressing gratitude to the party, Mohi said the party was giving chances to the ground level workers and they would work for the betterment of the state. Two days back, former district president of AAP Suresh Goyal was appointed as chairperson of Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank.
MC officials directed to establish gates while installing chain-linked fencing alongside nullah
Ludhiana With the municipal corporation (MC) working to install chain-linked fencing alongside the Buddha Nullah, officials have been directed to install gates at certain points to avoid trouble in cleaning the nullah after the installation of fence. The directions were issued by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal after she, accompanied by MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, inspected the ongoing works to clean the nullah on Friday evening. MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the fencing was being installed to stop residents from dumping waste into the drain. “But it was observed that no space will be left to deploy machines for cleaning the drain once the fending is established,” he said, adding that therefore, the MC commissioner directed to establish gates at certain points to facilitate entry of JCB or other machinery for cleaning the nullah, especially during the monsoon season. MLA Bagga also directed the MC officials to remove encroachments alongside the nullah. Aggarwal also inspected the ongoing work to establish effluent treatment plant (ETP) in Haibowal dairy complex.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
