Ludhiana: Report immediately or face action, Mundian to transferred revenue officials

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 23, 2025 07:02 AM IST

Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian announced that he, along with the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), will inspect the offices of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars on Wednesday, April 23, to verify compliance; absenteeism or failure to join duties will result in swift action, he warned

Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian has issued a stern directive to 56 Tehsildars and 166 Naib Tehsildars, recently transferred on April 21, to report to their new postings immediately or face strict disciplinary action.

Around 56 Tehsildars and 166 Naib Tehsildars were recently transferred on April 21. (HT File)
Around 56 Tehsildars and 166 Naib Tehsildars were recently transferred on April 21. (HT File)

Expressing concern over the failure of many officials to assume their new roles, Mundian called the delay gross negligence. He announced that he, along with the Financial Commissioner (Revenue), will inspect the offices of Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars on Wednesday, April 23, to verify compliance. Absenteeism or failure to join duties will result in swift action, he warned.

Mundian clarified that the transfers are part of ongoing reforms in the Revenue Department, aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency. He emphasized the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and public inconvenience, underscoring the commitment of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s administration to delivering responsive and accountable governance.

