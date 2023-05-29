‘BJP is going to get more than 200 seats’: Shivraj Chouhan's prediction for MP elections

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win more than 200 seats in the assembly election due later this year.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claim of Congress coming to power in the state with 150 seats.(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“BJP is going to get more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh. 'Unko khayali pulao pakaane hai toh pakaate rahe' (They are free to build castles in the air”, Chouhan said, dismissing Rahul Gandhi's claim of Congress winning 150 seats in the state.

“We had a detailed meeting right now and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh”, Gandhi told reporters earlier today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress had won the 2018 assembly elections by winning 114 out of 230 seats. The party had formed the government under the chief ministership of Kamal Nath. However, the government collapsed in 2020 after 23 Congress MLAs owing allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned.The BJP formed the government under Shivraj Chouhan and consolidated its strength in the assembly by winning 19 out of 28 seats in the bypolls held later that year.Besides Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both ruled by Congress, too will go to polls later this year. Both the BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to win the elections in these states in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON