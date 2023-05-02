Madhya Pradesh government to pay fees of girl students under Ladli Laxmi Scheme

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that the state government will the pay fees of beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Scheme to take admission in medical colleges, IITs, IIMs, law institutes and other prestigious educational institutions.

The CM felicitated six panchayats that were declared Ladli Laxmi friendly. (HT file image)

Addressing a programme on the completion of 16 years of the Ladli Laxmi Scheme on Tuesday, the CM said Ladli Lakshmi daughters will get admission in prestigious institutions of India, but their fees will be paid by the state government.

“For Ladli Laxmi daughters, a special campaign will be launched in the city and panchayats from May 9 to 15. In this, sports competitions, prize distribution to Ladli Laxmi friendly panchayats, program on financial and digital literacy, health check-up, dance and song competition, visit to government offices including police station and campaign for e-KYC will be held,” he added.

The CM felicitated six panchayats that were declared Ladli Laxmi friendly where all girls are admitted to schools, they are also vaccinated, no girl child is malnourished, and no crimes were reported against them.

