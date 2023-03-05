Madhya Pradesh CM launches ‘Laadli Behna’ scheme for women: Details here

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched 'Laadli Behna' scheme wherein eligible women will get ₹1,000 monthly assistance. The process of accepting applications for the welfare scheme began on March 5 on the occasion of the chief minister's 65th birthday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases the brochure during the launch of 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' in Bhopal on Sunday.(Chief Minister, MP Twitter)

Chouhan who launched the scheme at a grand event at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal, urged women to strengthen their families with the money they got through the program. The government aims to reach out to one crore women in the state for which a provision of ₹8,000 crore has been made in the annual Budget of 2023.

Laadli Behna Yojana:

Laadli Behna Yojana is a flagship scheme of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan where the eligible women of the state will be given ₹1,000 assistance per month. The scheme rolled out today and the beneficiaries will be able to apply till April 30. The final list of beneficiaries will be published on May 31 and the scheme's benefits will start from June 10. The amount will be credited to the accounts on the 10th of every month.

Who are eligible:

Women from 23 to 60 years of age who have less than 5 acres of land or an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakhs are eligible to get the benefits of Laadli Behna yojana.

Documents required:

Applicants do not need to produce income certificate and local residence certificate to apply for the Laadli Bahna Yojana. Only Samagra ID and Aadhaar card will be required, Vidisha District Collector through his Twitter handle informed.

How to apply?

Chouhan shared a video on Twitter explaining the process of applying for the Laadli Behna scheme. He said that a team of employees will visit every village and ward of the state and will help the women to fill up the form and there is no need to wander anywhere. He said, "You will not even need any income certificate to take advantage of this scheme. We have started this scheme to reach every sister. Don't worry, you are a brother. I am right".

In the recently-tabled ₹3.14 lakh crore Budget, the state government provisioned ₹1.02 lakh crore for women, up by 22 per cent from the last budget.