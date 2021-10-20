Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh CM just makes tall promises on development: Kamal Nath
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh CM just makes tall promises on development: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and former chief minister of the state, Kamal Nath criticised Shivraj Singh Chouhan for announcing on a number of occasions to make Bagli, a town in Dewas district, a separate district, but not making good on his promise.
Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister of state Kamal Nath.(AP Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 10:50 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Wednesday held the BJP responsible for backwardness of Punjapura under the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and said people should identify "actor and director" in the saffron party for their own benefit. Punjapura, an area in Dewas district, falls under the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat where a bypoll is scheduled on October 30. Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, Nath sought to know if any compensation has been paid by the BJP government to the families of those who have died due to the infection. 

Despite the BJP winning from the area for the last 60 years, there has been no development and people are forced to migrate in search of jobs, Nath said, addressing an election rally at Punjapura. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should seek an apology from people for not developing the area, the Congress leader said. 

“The BJP has been winning from Punjapura for the last 60 years. Despite that there is no development of the region. Though situated on the banks of the Narmada River, there is a water crisis, there are no industries, no employment... all these have forced the people to migrate from here,” Nath said. 

The Congress has fielded former MLA Rajnarayan Singh Purni from the Khandwa Lok Saba seat, where Gyaneshwar Patil is the BJP's candidate.

RELATED STORIES

Accusing Chouhan of making tall promises of development, but not fulfilling them, Nath said the BJP chief minister should give an account of what his party has done for Punjapura in the last six decades. The former chief minister criticised Chouhan for announcing on a number of occasions to make Bagli, a town in Dewas district, a separate district, but not making good on his promise.

 “There is an actor (Chouhan) in the state and a director (apparently referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in the country and people should identify them for their benefit," Nath said without elaborating. 

Referring to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, Nath said “On March 26, 2020, PM [Narendra] Modi had announced a package of 20 lakh crore for helping people. In Dewas district alone, nearly 7,000 people have died because of Covid-19 and everybody knows about it. How many people succumbed due to lack of oxygen and Remdesivir drug? Did anyone get a single rupee as compensation?” Nath said though the result of upcoming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh will not affect the stability of the BJP government, it will certainly give a message to the nation that people can't be fooled all the time. 

Besides the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, by-elections are due in Raigaon, Jobat and Prithvipur assembly segments in the state. Polling for all these bypolls will be held on October 30 and votes will be counted on November 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh kamal nath madhya pradesh government
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Madhya Pradesh govt announces electricity subsidy of over 20,700 crore

Bhopal: Woman thrashes husband's alleged girlfriend in gym, video goes viral

Man who rammed car into devotees at Durga idol procession in Bhopal arrested

3 injured after car rams into Durga idol immersion procession in Bhopal
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP