3 Madhya Pradesh cops killed by poachers, CM says 'sacrifice won't go in vain'
In an incident that has prompted strict action from the state government, three policemen were killed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district early Saturday as some bike-borne poachers opened fire at them. Shortly after, a high-level meeting was called by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and he removed a top cop in Guna, about 210 km from the state capital Bhopal. He has also announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for their families.
Chouhan said that strictest action will be taken against the accused to “set a historical example”. “Our police personnel were martyred while tracing poachers in Guna. Such action will be taken against the criminals that will set an example in history. The perpetrators have almost been identified. The probe is going on. Police force has been sent. Criminals will not escape at any cost,” he told news agency ANI.
“We won’t let their sacrifice go in vain. Their families will be given ₹1 crore, and one member of the family will be given a government job,” he said. “We will pay them last respects. Also, we have removed the Gwalior IG because of the delay in reaching the site after the incident,” the chief minister stressed.
Posting a video statement on Twitter, the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra said, “In the Aaron Police station of Guna district, police received a tip-off about the presence of seven-eight miscreants who were on motorcycles. After the police surrounded them from all sides, the miscreants started firing at them, in which three police personnel were killed.”
Sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables - Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena - have died in the incident, he added.
The Madhya Pradesh home minister assured strict action against the miscreants. "The incident is saddening and heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to take strict action against the criminals which will set an example," Mishra tweeted.
Chief minister Chouhan held a high-level meeting over the incident. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, home minister Mishra and the state's Director General of Police (DGP) among others.
-
Delhi CM on Mundka fire tragedy: 'Those found responsible won't be spared'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised 'stringent action' against those found guilty for a fire in the city's Mundka, as he arrived to take stock of the situation, along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia.
-
Can’t reject railway accident claim on grounds of victim’s negligence: Bombay HC
Railway accident claims cannot be rejected on the grounds of negligence of the deceased, the Bombay high court observed while allowing the claim of a victim's family. The court reversed the January 23, 2019 order of the Nagpur Railway Accident Claims Tribunal, rejecting the family's claim on the grounds that the man died due to Roshanlal Tembhare's own negligent act in trying to alight from a running train.
-
World Migratory Bird Day: Spot these summer beauties
There's a special set of birds which migrate to old forests of Delhi and the surrounding areas in the summer. “Blue-tailed and Blue-cheeked bee-eaters kick off the summer migration of birds that come to the region to breed. One can see these at Gurugram's Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Mangar Bani and Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Vasant Kunj,” shares Anita Mani, a birder from Delhi. Another avian beauty is the Indian paradise flycatcher.
-
Kumaraswamy kicks off JDS poll campaign saying ‘I will rise like the phoenix’
Claiming to be the "phoenix" that his father H D Deve Gowda had referred to, while demitting the office of the Prime Minister in 1997, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday kick-starting his party's poll campaign for 2023 Karnataka assembly polls, vowed to establish a government of Kannadigas in the state.
-
Delhi Mundka fire: Heart-wrenching scenes as people tried escaping| Video
Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed in Delhi as a massive fire ripped through a three-storey building near the Mundka metro station on Friday, claiming at least 27 lives. Several videos - shared on social media - showed people crying for help while some jumped from the building in an attempt to escape from the blaze. One of the clips shows the fire department rescuing people from the building, using cranes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics