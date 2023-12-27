Madhya Pradesh Congress dissolves executive committee after poll debacle

The Congress on Tuesday dissolved the Madhya Pradesh executive state committee following its defeat in the assembly elections earlier this month with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)

Congress MP in-charge Jitendra Singh, who visited the state for the first time post the poll debacle, said that the new team will work to ensure better performance in next year’s general elections.

However, the district units will continue to work as is, till further orders.

“The executive committee, including 105 state general secretaries in the state Congress unit, 50 state vice-presidents, state general secretary, state secretary, co-secretary and all other officials has been dissolved,” Singh said.

In the meeting held on Tuesday, state party president Jitu Patwari, leader of opposition Umang Singhar, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, former leader of opposition Govind Singh, former Union minister Arun Yadav and Suresh Pachauri were present.

The district presidents shared their grievances and problems with Jitendra Singh and Patwari during the meeting.

“The present era is full of struggles and challenges, but nothing is impossible. We will improve the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections,” Patwari said after the meeting.