Madhya Pradesh extends lockdowns in several cities, ramps up oxygen supply

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday announced a slew of measures, including lockdowns in several districts, to contain the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials said. A senior official said the lockdown will be in place till April 19 in some areas and in others, it has been extended till April 22.

The lockdown was extended till April 22 in Jabalpur city and Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts. Madhya Pradesh’s additional chief secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora said that collectors in these districts will soon issue orders related to the lockdown. “The lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6am on April 19. Lockdown will be in force from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city, and orders under section 144 of CrPC will be issued by respective collectors soon,” Rajora was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 4986 cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic, which took the tally to 332,206. Madhya Pradesh also reported 24 fatalities, which have pushed its death toll to 4160. The state currently has 32,707 active cases of Covid-19. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed concern that the number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh may reach 100,000 by the end of April due to the spike in the number of infections.

Along with the imposition of lockdown in several districts, the Madhya Pradesh government ramped up its oxygen supplies to treat Covid-19 cases in the state. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani said that lockdown measures in the city have now been extended to weekdays. Indore was already under the 60-hour weekend lockdown ordered by the chief minister on Thursday. Lalwani said that measures are being taken to increase the number of beds in the hospitals.

“We have extended the lockdown in Indore from Monday to Friday. A 24x7 Covid control room will provide virus-related information to the public. We are working on increasing the number of normal and ICU beds in hospitals,” Lalwani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Lalwani pointed out that the oxygen demand rose by 60% on Saturday. The chief minister on Friday also highlighted that the supply of oxygen needed to treat Covid-19 patients in the state has risen from 60 metric tonnes to 180 metric tonnes.

The state government also opened Covid-19 care centres to tackle the rising Covid-19 cases. The chief minister said that a team is identifying buildings where facilities can be set up to treat Covid-19 patients. Chouhan also said the state is planning to buy Remdesivir injections to ensure there is no shortage.

Madhya Pradesh high court on Saturday also asked members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and MP Nursing Home Association to refrain from exploiting the Covid-19 surge and not overcharge affected people seeking treatment.