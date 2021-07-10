Madhya Pradesh gets first of its kind situation room for disaster management

The Madhya Pradesh government developed a first of its kind situation room from where the chief minister and other officers will be able to keep an eye on every corner of the state, level of water in dams and rivers, traffic conditions, religious places and different fairs, an officer said.

The situation room has been set up in Bhopal for disaster management and to avert any untoward incident in the state. The room was set up by using existing infrastructure without any expenses, said Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary, home.

“The situation room will get live feed of all the CCTV, which have been installed by the different department including urban administration, traffic police, rural development, health and other in a different part of the cities. Similarly, it will get a live report of the level of water in different rivers and dams of the state. Indian Meteorological department has also been connected with situation room to get all the alerts,” said Rajora.

Last year in August, as many as 14 people died due to floods and incessant rainfall. More than 26 districts have been affected badly due to sudden floods. Heavy loss of property and crops had been reported after this. The flood disaster was one of the worst in the past decade.

In another incident, a bus fell into a canal in Rewa and claimed the lives of more than 50 people as the driver changed the route to avoid traffic jams. Despite complaints about traffic jams due to poor roads, nobody reviewed the situation.

In these incidents, it was found that the officers couldn’t get an idea of the situation due to a communication gap. Now, after the complaint on CM Helpline, the ministers and officers will review the condition from Bhopal through the situation room said the officer.

Now, the officers will be alerted much prior to control the situation.

“Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers need not go for a survey immediately as they will get an update in the situation room. For places with no CCTVs, the officers will use drones to capture the condition and will send it to the situation room,” said Manish Rastogi, principal secretary, chief minister office.

The state government is also setting up or renovating control and command centre in every district.

However, Congress said the situation room is nothing but a power room that will be used to control district officers.

“It is good to have a centralised control system to avert national disaster but what is the need of having a live feed of roads and other places? The CM wants to control everything from Vallabh Bhavan,” said JP Dhanopia, spokesperson, MP Congress Committee.

BJP leaders feel that now it’s become a habit of Congress leaders to raise doubt on everything.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “This is a first of its kind situation room in India and this is for disaster management. But Congress leaders are unnecessarily raising doubt on everything. They forgot to raise constructive issues.”