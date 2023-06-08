MP government to withdraw cases of Covid-19 protocol violations

The Madhya Pradesh government will withdraw over 25,000 cases of violation of Covid-19 guidelines, home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

Migrant workers travelling to Madhya Pradesh during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

The state government had invoked prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC during the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 2020 to January 2022.

During that period, more than 25,000 cases were registered across the state under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Mangement Act. Over 13,000 cases were registered in Bhopal, followed by 9,000 cases in Indore.

“Based on the instructions of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government has decided to withdraw all cases filed under ordinary sections for violation of the guidelines of the lockdown during Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh,” Mishra said.

According to an officer of the home department, the cases were mainly registered against those who gathered for religious events, marriage, other family and social functions. Many cases were also registered for people roaming on the streets and opening shops during night lockdown.

Most of the cases were sent to district courts for disposal, but now the cases will be withdrawn. Bhopal district prosecution officer Rajendra Upadhyaya said, “The court is disposing the lockdown violation cases as per the seriousness.”

The opposition called it a political stunt.

“The cases had nothing remaining. The court is already disposing it off. Before the assembly elections, the BJP-led state government is withdrawing the case to take credit. BJP leaders can save petty criminals, but the voters will not leave the real criminals of Covid-19 who were responsible for deaths of thousands of people,” said KK Mishra, spokesperson of the MP Congress Committee.

In Madhya Pradesh, more than 1 million people contracted Covid-19, of which 10,786 succumbed to the illness.

