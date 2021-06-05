Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh govt issues licence for Amphotericin-B production in state
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh govt issues licence for Amphotericin-B production in state

The Madhya Pradesh government said this is the second company in the state to be given the licence for Amphotericin-B production.
PTI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed that there is no scarcity of Amphotericin-B injections in the state.(HT Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a licence to a Jabalpur-based company to manufacture Amphotericin-B, a key anti-fungal drug used in the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis, an official said.

The Food and Drug Controller of Madhya Pradesh issued the licence to Revacure Lifesciences, a private sector company in Umaria-Dungaria industrial area of Jabalpur district, on May 31, which is valid till December 22 this year, a government release said.

The manufacturing of Amphotericin-B injection in Jabalpur will benefit Mahakaushal, Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions of the state as this drug will be available easily to the patients suffering from black fungus disease at a relatively low cost, it said.

The government said this is the second company in the state to be given the licence for Amphotericin-B production.

Earlier, Indore-based Modern Laboratories had received the licence.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed that there is no scarcity of Amphotericin-B injections in the state.

A consignment of 12,240 injections arrived at Indore on Friday and around 17,000 more injections will be available after two days, he said.

At present, there are 1,005 active cases of black fungus in the state, he said.

There are 235 such patients in Bhopal, 428 in Indore, 116 in Jabalpur, 40 in Sagar, 85 in Ujjain, 52 in Gwalior, 31 in Rewa, 15 in Dewas, two in Ratlam and one in Burhanpur, the chief minister added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mucormycosis madhya pradesh government
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video

Clip shows how her parents reacted when she got a dog they were reluctant to get

Man in MP’s Jabalpur grows over 2,500 bonsais to create mini forest on terrace

Mark Zuckerberg shares how it feels to teach his kid to type. Parents may relate
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP