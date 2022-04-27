Madhya Pradesh govt to give ₹900 per month for farmers to rear ‘desi’ cow
BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government will give ₹900 per month for farmers for rearing indigenous cows to promote natural farming, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.
The chief minister said another objective of the scheme is to deal with the problem of stray cattle, which became a major political issue during the elections in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and has become an issue of concern for farmers in Madhya Pradesh as well.
There are about 8.5 lakh stray cattle in MP, according to the 20th Livestock Survey.
“Desi cow is essential for natural farming. If there is a desi cow, then the farmer will be able to make organic manure. Hence, we have decided to give ₹900 per month for rearing of cow to the farmer. In this way, the farmer will get a total of ₹10,800 in a year,” the CM said.
To support natural farming, the CM said they will appoint five workers in every block, who will motivate the farmers to take up natural farming. “For this we will also give honorarium to these workers,” the CM said.
The state cabinet chaired by Chouhan approved a natural farming development board to take initiatives for the sector. It was also decided to set up a committee under CM to decide on policy issues for promoting natural farming. To promote natural farming at the district level, a committee headed by the district collector will be set up, said Narottam Mishra, home minister.
The cabinet also decided to reduce proposed fine of ₹5,000 for abandoning cattle to ₹1,000 in the new ordinance.
To promote cows, chief minister Chouhan had earlier decided to form a cabinet sub-committee, called Cow Cabinet, to deal with cow welfare. The government had asked all departments to use phenyl made from cow urine in all government buildings and buy cow dung to make organic manure.
Explaining these decisions, an animal husbandry department official said the aim was to generate revenue to take care of cows in shelters. “The state government doesn’t have budget of more than ₹20 per day for a cow and cow shelters don’t have money to feed cows. These measures can improve revenue for cow shelters,” he said.
Madhya Pradesh has close to 1,700 cow shelters having more than 25,000 cows.
-
AIMIM denies part in Hubballi violence after leaders’ arrest
The arrest of four office-bearers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in connection with violence at the old Hubballi police station has raised questions on the party's intent to mobilise support from the Muslim electorate ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, people aware of the developments said. The party, however, has blamed right-wing organisations for instigating violence in the state. The police have arrested a total of 146 people so far.
-
Cops suspended for allegedly thrashing 3 in police custody in Mangaluru
A police inspector and three constables in Mangaluru were suspended pending a probe for allegedly thrashing three members of a right-wing organisation, who were detained for heckling a Muslim tender coconut seller, senior officials said on Tuesday. On Sunday, Ismail, a Muslim vendor who has been selling coconut in Mangaluru city for the past 15 years approached the police and complained. According to an official at the Bajpe police station, following the detention of the men, protests erupted outside the station. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar didn't share the details of the injury suffered.
-
Shivaji Nagar Nullah: Councillor take contractor, Ludhiana MC to task over improper disposal of sewer waste
Browned off with slow pace of the project to cover Shivaji Nagar Nullah and no proper disposal of sewer waste in the area, councillor Manju Aggarwal (ward number 57) submitted a memorandum with mayor Balkar Sandhu at MC Zone A office on Tuesday. The contractor has also failed to clean the choked nullah adding to unhygienic conditions in the area, Bhartiya Janata Party leader and councillor's husband, Inder Aggarwal said.
-
Chandiwal Commission gives clean chit to Anil Deshmukh
Mumbai: The Justice KU Chandiwal Commission appointed last March to probe former city police commissioner Parambir Singh's allegations of corruption and extortion against former home minister Anil Deshmukh submitted a 201-page report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday giving the politician a clean chit and called the Indian Police Services officer's claims false.
-
Mann comes under Opposition fire over knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi
The Opposition in Punjab panned chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday for signing a knowledge-sharing agreement with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of “abrogation of responsibility” and “institutionalising interference”. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa termed the agreement as “undemocratic” and “complete abrogation of responsibility” on part of the Punjab government. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked the Punjab CM to admit Kejriwal would now run Punjab from Delhi. “He is trying to legitimise an illegality! Another Badlav (change),” he tweeted.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics