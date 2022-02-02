Madhya Pradesh logs 7,359 fresh coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,81,103 on Wednesday after detection of 7,359 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,630 after six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The state had recorded 6,243 coronavirus cases and 6 deaths linked to the infection a day ago. The test positivity rate increased to 9.4 per cent from 8.6 per cent on Tuesday, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The recovery count stood at 9,16,522 after 9,696 people were discharged during the day, he said.

The state is now left with an active tally of 53,951, the official said. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,112 and 1,438 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 78,110 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,60,78,740, the official said.

A government release said 11,00,67,207 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,19,972 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,81,103, new cases 7,359, death toll 10,630, recoveries 9,16,522, active cases 53,951, number of tests 2,60,78,740.