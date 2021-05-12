Madhya Pradesh logs 8,970 new Covid-19 cases, 84 related deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 8,970 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 84 fatalities, taking its infection tally to 7,00,202 and death toll to 6,679, the state health department said.

A total of 10,324 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state's recovery count to 5,83,595, it said.

With 1,597 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,31,707, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,08,546 with 1,304 new cases.

Indore reported seven deaths, taking the toll to 1,227, while the number of fatalities in Bhopal rose to 817 after five people succumbed to the virus, the officials said.

Indore is now left with 17,514 active cases while Bhopal has 15,664 such cases.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in state stands at 1,09,928.

With 64,677 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in MP has crossed 85.16 lakh.

So far in May, the state has recorded 1,36,875 cases, including 1,063 fatalities.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 7,00,202, new cases 8,970, death toll 6,679, recovered 5,83,595, active cases 1,09,928, number of tests so far 85,16,213.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 8,970 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 84 fatalities, taking its infection tally to 7,00,202 and death toll to 6,679, the state health department said. A total of 10,324 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state's recovery count to 5,83,595, it said. With 1,597 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,31,707, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,08,546 with 1,304 new cases. Indore reported seven deaths, taking the toll to 1,227, while the number of fatalities in Bhopal rose to 817 after five people succumbed to the virus, the officials said. Indore is now left with 17,514 active cases while Bhopal has 15,664 such cases. The number of active Covid-19 cases in state stands at 1,09,928. With 64,677 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in MP has crossed 85.16 lakh. So far in May, the state has recorded 1,36,875 cases, including 1,063 fatalities. The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 7,00,202, new cases 8,970, death toll 6,679, recovered 5,83,595, active cases 1,09,928, number of tests so far 85,16,213.