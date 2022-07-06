Madhya Pradesh police book TMC MP Mahua Moitra over comments on Goddess Kaali
Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra has been booked by the Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments after her comments on Goddess Kaali drew flak on social media, officials said on Wednesday.
Moitra, at the India Today Conclave on Tuesday, allegedly called Goddess Kaali “a meat eating and alcohol accepting Goddess” while commenting on the controversy over Canada-based director Leena Manimekalai’s documentary film, ‘Kaali.’ A poster of the Madurai-born director’s film showing Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQ+ flag created an uproar on social media.
The action was taken against Moitra after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised objection on her comment.
At the conclave, Moitra said: “For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting Goddess. And if you go to Tarapith, you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kaali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kaali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kaali in that way; that is my freedom.”
Also Read | Amid Kaali row, Leena Manimekalai’s 2013 tweet ‘I will surrender..’ goes viral
After her comment drew a flak, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Hindu religious sentiments have been hurt by Mahua Moitra’s statement and insult of Hindu deities will not be tolerated at any cost.”
Also Read |TMC MP Mahua Moitra unfollows party on Twitter amid ‘Kaali’ controversy
A first information report (FIR) was registered against Moitra under section 295A (hurting religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Bhopal crime branch, said Shailendra Chouhan, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.
Also Read |Shashi Tharoor says Mahua Moitra attacked for saying what every Hindu knows, ‘Bring it on, BJP,’ says TMC MP
Earlier, home minister Narottam Mishra said that they will ban the film and an FIR will also be registered against the film maker.
Also Read |From ‘Kaali’ to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, 5 movie posters that created controversy
Defending herself, Moitra on Tuesday tweeted: “To all you sanghis- lying will NOT make you better hindus.I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara.”
In another tweet on Wednesday, she said, “Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls.Truth doesn’t need back up forces.”
The TMC’s official Twitter handle issued a statement on Tuesday distancing the party from Moitra’s statement. “Her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY IN ANY MANNER OR FORM,” it said.
Multiple FIRs have been registered against Leena Manimekalai in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. India’s High Commission in Ottawa, Canada also issued a statement urging Canadian authorities to “withdraw all such provocative material”.
-
Sangli mass murders: One more arrested for supplying poison to prime accused
Police on Wednesday arrested a person from Talegaon Dabhade in Pune district for allegedly supplying poisonous substance to the main accused for killing nine family members of the same family in Mhaisal town of Sangli district. Police officials said that Bagwan and Kshirsagar have a common Solapur connection. Kshirsagar moved to Talegaon Dabhade from Solapur five years ago.
-
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Yadav in hospital, ‘wish him a speedy recovery’, he says
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met Lalu Yadav at Patna's Paras Hospital on Wednesday, where the Rashtriya Janata Dal boss is receiving treatment for a fracture and other injuries sustained after falling down the stairs at his home in the city. "Met RJD chief shri Lalu Prasad Yadavji at Paras Hospital in Patna and inquired about his health. Wishing Lalu Prasad Yadavji a speedy recovery," he said.
-
Delhi to host India’s biggest shopping festival in 2023: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi will host its first ever government-backed shopping festival from January 28 to February 26 next year, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. The festival will have 200 concerts for entertainment, food walks and will also offer huge discounts on products. Kejriwal said the festival will boost employment and the city's economy. The chief minister said people will also get a glimpse of Delhi's art and culture in the shopping festival.
-
Andhra Pradesh MLA enters overflowing drain as mark of protest. Watch
This time, an Andhra Pradesh legislator sat beside an overflowing drain in Nellore with YSR Congress MLA from Nellore Rural constituency, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy's legged dipped in it as a mark of protest against the authorities alleging they ignored the repeated request to clean the drain. The legislator also warned that he will come again and sit in the drain in the Umma Reddy Gunta area if the authorities fail to clean it.
-
Eknath Shinde's wife plays drums to welcome the new Maharashtra CM | Watch
A video of his wife, Lata Shinde, who welcomed back by playing drums playing the drums is going viral on social media. Read Didn't betray, revolted against injustice, Shinde andBJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Maha Assembly On June 30, saysMaharashtra chief minister Eknath Shindee, who was made the deputy CM in the new governmentr – were sworn in. The 'dissident' Shiv Sena faction has as many as 40 MLAs, which means that it can claim to be the 'real' Shiv Sena.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics