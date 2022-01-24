Madhya Pradesh records 11,253 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,94,159 on Sunday after the detection of 11,253 cases, while the toll increased to 10,570 with eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The positivity rate was 13.4 per cent for the second consecutive day, he pointed out. The recovery count stood at 8,16,453 after 5,497 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 67,136, he said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 3,372 and 1,910 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said. With 83,365 samples examined on Sunday, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,53,14,005, the official added. A government release said 10,86,29,916 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 20,749 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,94,159, new cases 11,253, death toll 10570, recoveries 8,16,453, active cases 67,136, number of tests so far 2,53,14,005.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON