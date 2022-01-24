Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh records 11,253 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh records 11,253 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 3,372 and 1,910 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours. 
A total of 2,53,14,005 tests have been conducted in Madhya Pradesh so far. (HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:57 AM IST
PTI |

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 8,94,159 on Sunday after the detection of 11,253 cases, while the toll increased to 10,570 with eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, a health department official said. 

The positivity rate was 13.4 per cent for the second consecutive day, he pointed out. The recovery count stood at 8,16,453 after 5,497 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 67,136, he said. 

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 3,372 and 1,910 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said. With 83,365 samples examined on Sunday, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,53,14,005, the official added. A government release said 10,86,29,916 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 20,749 on Sunday. 

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,94,159, new cases 11,253, death toll 10570, recoveries 8,16,453, active cases 67,136, number of tests so far 2,53,14,005. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP