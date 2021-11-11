Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh reports 12 single-day Covid-19 infections; active cases stand at 76
Madhya Pradesh reports 12 single-day Covid-19 infections; active cases stand at 76

With 60,904 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,08,12,368.
Madhya Pradesh reports 12 Covid-19 infections; active cases at 76 (File image/Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 10:05 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12 new coronavirus infections and zero fatalities, the state health department said. The Covid-19 case tally in the state rose to 7,92,936 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,524. 

The recovery count increased to 7,82,336 after 17 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. 

The number of active coronavirus cases decreased to 76. With 60,904 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,08,12,368. 

Meanwhile, 6,20,052 coronavirus vaccine jabs were administered in the state on Thursday, which took the total of doses administered to 7,42,36,467, said an official release. 

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,936, new cases 12, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,336, active cases 76, number of tests so far 2,08,12,368. 

coronavirus bhopal
