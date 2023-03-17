Madhya Pradesh reports first case of H3N2 influennza

The first case of H3N2 influenza has been detected in Madhya Pradesh, where a young man tested positive for the virus in the state capital Bhopal, an official said on Thursday.

The patient, aged between 20 to 25 years, tested positive for the H3N2 virus on Wednesday and is asymptomatic now, Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari told PTI.

Health department officials said he had complained of cough and cold after which his swab sample was sent for laboratory test. The patient, a resident of the Bairagarh area in Bhopal, was not admitted to any hospital and is currently recovering at home, they said.

There are four types of influenza viruses - A, B, C, and D. The H3N2 is a sub-type of Influenza A virus.