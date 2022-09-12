Madhya Pradesh sees 29 Covid cases, no death; active tally now 235

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 29 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,53,910, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,42,905, leaving the state with 235 active cases, he added.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 2,99,67,997. including 4,692 during the day, the official said. A government release said 42,202 persons got jabs on Monday, which took the total number of doses administered in MP to 13,05,15,881.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,910, new cases 29, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,905, active cases 235, number of tests so far 2,99,67,997.