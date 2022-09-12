Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh sees 29 Covid cases, no death; active tally now 235

Madhya Pradesh sees 29 Covid cases, no death; active tally now 235

bhopal news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 09:09 PM IST

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 2,99,67,997. including 4,692 during the day, a health official said.

As many as 4,692 samples were tested for Covid on Monday. (File photo. Representative image)
PTI |

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 29 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,53,910, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,42,905, leaving the state with 235 active cases, he added.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 2,99,67,997. including 4,692 during the day, the official said. A government release said 42,202 persons got jabs on Monday, which took the total number of doses administered in MP to 13,05,15,881.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,910, new cases 29, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,905, active cases 235, number of tests so far 2,99,67,997.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus madhya pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP