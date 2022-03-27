Madhya Pradesh to name govt schools after legends

BHOPAL: After a marathon meeting of the state cabinet at Pachmarhi hill station, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that government schools in the state will be named after legends to inspire students.

In the meeting, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and council of ministers took a host of decisions on education, health and women’s empowerment.

Chouhan said that revolutionary decisions were taken to make a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

“The CM Rise School was a revolutionary decision in the field of education. A special group of ministers was constituted to establish the credibility of government schools among the general public and to disseminate information regarding the objectives of CM Rise School. The state government will provide the necessary land to build the school. CM Rise Schools should be started only after ensuring training of teachers and providing necessary infrastructure,” the chief minister said.

The school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “No other government work will be taken from the teachers posted in these schools. A performance audit of schools will be ensured and quality of education will be on top priority. Courses related to skill enhancement will be conducted in CM Rise Schools. Sports teachers will be compulsorily placed in these schools.”

While reviewing the health and medical facilities in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Chouhan said that it was necessary to ensure the better functioning of health institutions.

“Hospitals affiliated to the Medical College will be developed into super-speciality hospitals. There will be no shortage of necessary staff and resources to ensure better functioning of civil and district hospitals. Sanjeevani clinics will be empowered. Camps will be organised at the district level to identify serious diseases,” health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary said.

The discussions were also held on empowering women through Ladli Laxmi Scheme. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there are about 43 lakh daughters of Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries in the state.

“The scheme will make the daughters financially self-dependent. Our daughters are leading in many fields. From May 2 to 11, various programs will be held in the districts for the promotion of Ladli Laxmi. The state government will arrange the fees for higher education for them. Ladli Laxmis should be given skill training and nursing training. The ministers will keep in constant touch with the girl students of the scheme, to give them career guidance and to form Ladli Laxmi Yojana club at the village level,” he said.

While reviewing the public distribution system, chief minister Chouhan said that irregularities in the work of distribution of food grains will not be tolerated and reiterated to adopt a zero-tolerance policy.

Food minister Bisahulal Singh said, “An initiative has been taken to distribute salt and other essential ingredients.