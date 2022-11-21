Madhya Pradesh: Wife of Congress MLA accuses him of rape, assault; leader booked

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Umang Singhar was on Monday booked for raping, sodomising, physically and mentally assaulting his wife in Dhar district, the police said.

A FIR has been registered against Singhar, a three-time MLA from Gandhwani in Dhar, under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), and 498 a (domestic violence) of the Indian Penal Code, based on the complaint filed by his 38-year-old wife, Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh said.

“Umang Singhar made physical relationship with me on the pretext of marriage. Later, he refused to marry. When I confronted him, he married me on April 16, 2022. After marriage, he started torturing me. He many times raped me. He used to assault me physically and mentally. He was threatening me with dire consequences and used to blackmail me by making obscene videos,” the woman, a Congress leader from Jabalpur, said in her complaint.

“Singhar tried to kill me on October 26, 2022 in intoxicated state, beat me up again on October 27, 2022 and tried to rape me. I called Dhar police on the dialing the emergency number but he intimidated them,” the woman claimed.

“On the same day, he filed a fake complaint against me of assaulting a house help and blackmailing him,” she said.

The police said the matter is being investigated.

“My wife was blackmailing me for ₹10 crore and threatening of defaming me. I filed a complaint against her on November 2 and police didn’t take any action but filed a counter complaint against me,” Singhar said in his defence.

