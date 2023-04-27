MP: Man accused of stalking, murdering 20-yr-old woman arrested after encounter

A man accused of stalking and killing a 20-year-old woman was arrested after a brief encounter with police, officials said. According to police, the accused wanted to marry the woman, but she had filed a complaint against him. (Representative file image)

The accused had allegedly shot dead the woman for filing a police complaint over sexual harassment charges in Basant Vihar area.

The district administration also demolished his illegally constructed house.

Dhar superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh said, “The four teams were trying to nab the accused. His location was found in Mandu late Wednesday night. Police cordoned off the area and tried to arrest him, but he started firing from his bike. During retaliation, police fired the accused on his leg and took him to a nearby hospital where his condition is stable.”

According to police, the accused wanted to marry the woman, but she had filed a complaint against him two years ago.

“After the case, his mother died due to shock and he wanted to avenge her death, he then killed the woman”, the SP said.

The younger sister of the woman said, “The accused was harassing my elder sister. When she filed the case against him, he started pressurising us to withdraw the case. He was arrested and he was out on bail. He had once assaulted my sister and mother near the court, and we filed a case for the sane against him. He threatened my sister of killing but we didn’t know that he would it despite two police complaints.”

