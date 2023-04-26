20-yr-old MP woman shot dead by her stalker ahead of court hearing: Police

BHOPAL: A 20-year-old woman was shot dead on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district by a man she accused of stalking her, police said. The accused has been identified by the police as Deepak Rathore, who had been allegedly stalking her. Police said the woman had gone to her employer for a ₹ 1,000 loan in connection with a court hearing (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rathore is now on the run, said Devendra Patidar, additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Dhar.

Patidar said Deepak Rathore, 23, had been harassing the woman for the last two years. She finally complained about him to the police a few months ago which registered a case under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code against him at the Naugaon police station.

Additional SP Devendra Patidar said, ”The woman was the eldest of three sisters and used to work as a cook at a hotel. On Wednesday, there was a court hearing in her case and she had gone to the hotel to borrow ₹1,000 from the hotel owner for the hearing. The woman was shot thrice by the accused Deepak Rathore on the road outside the hotel. She died on the spot.”

Her employer rushed out when he heard gunshots and found the woman lying on the road. She died on the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON