Man declared dead due to Covid found ‘shockingly’ alive after 2 years in MP

A man from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district made a surprising return to home on Saturday, two years after being pronounced “dead” due to Covid-19, news agency PTI reported.

Patidar's family members received his body from hospital in 2021 and performed last rites. (Representational Image)(HT_PRINT)

Kamlesh Patidar, aged 35, was hospitalized in Gujarat's Vadodara, during the second wave of Covid after being infected with the virus in 2021, according to the family members as cited by Kanwan police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore.

Despite receiving medical attention, Kamlesh passed away and was declared dead by the attending doctors. His family members received the body from hospital and performed last rites.

On Saturday, the family members were shocked after Kamlesh knocked door at around 6 am. "Now, he has returned home but he has not revealed anything about where he stayed during this period," Mukesh Patidar, Kamlesh's cousin said.

Dhar district authorities have launched probe into the matter and said it will be clear after recording statement of Kamlesh Patidar.

In a similar incident that took place in 2020, a man from West Bengal was declared dead due to Covid and his family members performed his last rites. However, he returned home later after it was discovered that the hospital staff had made a mistake and swapped his medical reports with another patient. The incident occurred in North 24 Parganas district and came to light after the hospital staff called the other patient's family, whose last rites had been performed.

The state health department later initiated an inquiry into the matter to investigate the circumstances that led to the mix-up.

