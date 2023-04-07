MP man eloped, married her last year. Killed by in-laws 9 months later: Police

BHOPAL: A 25-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district was shot and killed by his two brothers-in-law who were upset that he married their sister, police said on Friday. Police said the victim, Lakhan Rajput, had married Neetu last year after they eloped. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two brothers, Rajpal Rajput and Lokesh Rajput, and their uncle, Prem Singh Rajput, have been arrested on murder charges, Machalpur police station in-charge Jitendra Ajnare said.

Police said the victim, Lakhan Rajput, had married Neetu last year after they eloped.

On Wednesday evening, the three accused saw Lakhan Rajput in Rajgarh’s Dhanod village and attacked him. He sustained two gunshot injuries after Neetu’s uncle Prem Singh Rajput opened fire. The other accused beat him up with stones. Anjare said one of them attacked him with an iron rod that pierced his neck, said Anjare.

Lakhan died on the spot.

Lakhan Rajput’s family alleged that they filed complaints with the police about a threat to Lakhan’s life from his in-laws but the police did not act.

Ajnare did not comment on the allegation.

“Neetu Rajput and Lakhan Rajput had been in a relationship for many years. But Neetu Rajput’s family solemnised her marriage in Rajasthan five years ago. She, however, had a fight with her husband soon after and came back home for good. In July 2022, Neetu and Lakhan ran away and got married,” he said, adding that Neetu was pregnant.

Lakhan’s sister Sapna Rajput said, “My sister-in-law Neetu Rajput’s family was threatening to kill my brother and father. My sister-in-law had filed a police complaint but the police didn’t take any action. My brother was killed due to careless attitude of police.”

Rajgarh superintendent of police Veerendra Singh said, “We are inquiring into the matter. If the woman has given any application and police didn’t act, then action will be taken against police personnel.”

