MP: Man dies by suicide after killing friend, says police; one held

A man died by suicide after he allegedly killed his friend and cut him into 10 pieces with an electric chainsaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, said police on Monday. (Representative Photo)

Police said they recovered the chainsaw and six pieces of the victim’s body parts stuffed in a bag and are looking for four other parts.

Meanwhile, police have arrested one Prakash Punia, said to be co-accused in the case, who lives as a tenant at the main accused’s house.

Also Read: Bengaluru driver draws a knife and threatens biker on the road, arrested. Video

Police have identified the victim as Anupam Sharma, a resident of Narsinghpur in Jabalpur.

Jabalpur superintendent of police (SP) TK Vidyarthi said that Sharma went missing on February 16 from his residence.

Sharma’s phone location was found in Nashik on February 25, said the SP, adding, the victim’s father received a text message from his phone claiming that he was going on a path of sanyas, however, the father did not believe that his son could send such a message and filed a missing complaint.

Soon after the complaint, police swung into action and traced Sharma’s cell phone in Nashik, from where the last message was sent, Vidyarthi said. Further investigation revealed that Punia took Sharma’s mobile phone to Nashik, who confessed to doing the same after his arrest.

The SP said that during Punia’s interrogation, he revealed that his landlord and Sharma were good friends, but suspecting that Sharma was having an affair with his wife, his landlord killed Sharma.

The SP said that Punia also helped in killing Sharma for money.

Also Read: 40-year-old-woman found murdered in Bengaluru’s KR Puram

Later, the main accused cut Sharma into 10 pieces with an electric saw (timber cutting machine) and stuffed the parts in three bags, said the SP.

“They threw the bags in a drain. Police recovered two bags and are searching for the third one,” said a police officer familiar with the investigation.

Punia told police that after the murder, his landlord went into depression and died by suicide on March 1. According to him, the accused also left a note committing his mistake.

Police arrested Punia under section 302 (murder) of IPC and sent the body remains of Sharma for DNA testing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON