Man dies after friend inserts air compressor into rectum to relieve constipation
- The victim died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
By Monika Pandey
A man died allegedly after his friend inserted an air compressor into his rectum to relieve his constipation in Katni district, 462 kilometres east of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, said police.
The accused has been identified as Vinod Thakur, 35, resident of Umaria. He worked at a processing unit of pulses in Bharoli village of the district. The victim, Sukhram Yadav, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur.
Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Sanjay Dubey said, “An FIR has been registered under section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code against Vinod Thakur on Saturday. Thakur has been arrested by the police.”
The police officer said, “Thakur confessed his crime and said Yadav was upset with constipation. He asked Thakur to relieve constipation by pumping air into his rectum. Without thinking about consequences, I inserted the air compressor in his rectum. He went unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, he was referred to another hospital where a team of doctor performed three surgeries but he couldn’t survive.”
The police are investigating the matter.
This is the second such incident in Madhya Pradesh. Last year, a 40-year-old labourer was killed by three people by inserting an air compressor into his rectum in Shivpuri district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man dies after friend inserts air compressor into rectum to relieve constipation
- The victim died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 students test positive for Covid-19 at a girls' school in MP's Betul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A security guard and a sanitation worker first to get Covid-19 vaccine in MP
- Yadav has shown through for his commitment while managing the crowd of patients and visitors at the hospital without taking a single leave since March 2020, said a hospital official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retd Air Force officer was drugged in MP before set on fire, 6 arrested
- The accused confessed to their crime and said they killed Sahu over a dispute over ₹5 crore that the deceased was demanding from Naresh Gurjar, one of the main accused, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Covaxin, Covishield properly tested and are safe': Madhya Pradesh CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader’s remark on girls’ reproductive age backfires, BJP seeks apology
- A senior BJP leader said it was unfortunate that Congress leaders continue to insult women but the Congress high command remains silent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chouhan emphasises police action in recovery of missing girls, women
- The DGP stated eloping with boyfriends as one of the reasons behind the disappearance of girls and women in urban areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People in MP village go on digging spree in hope to find Mughal-era treasure
- People found ancient coins on the bank of river in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpura village a few days ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Madhya Pradesh, organisations seek to stop Covaxin trial
- Covaxin is India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh govt to adopt Kerala's Responsible Tourism Mission model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fog, chill in parts of MP; Bhopal, many other areas get rain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman dies by suicide, kin seek case under MP religious conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP anti-conversion law comes into effect: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Days after participating in Covid-19 vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads in MP, Kadaknath chicken sale in Malwa region causes concern
- The sale of high-protein black meat chicken, also known as ‘Kadaknath’, from unregulated markets in Malwa region pose a big challenge for authorities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox