Man dies after friend inserts air compressor into rectum to relieve constipation
Image for representation.

bhopal news

Man dies after friend inserts air compressor into rectum to relieve constipation

  • The victim died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:09 AM IST

By Monika Pandey

A man died allegedly after his friend inserted an air compressor into his rectum to relieve his constipation in Katni district, 462 kilometres east of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, said police.

The accused has been identified as Vinod Thakur, 35, resident of Umaria. He worked at a processing unit of pulses in Bharoli village of the district. The victim, Sukhram Yadav, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur.

Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Sanjay Dubey said, “An FIR has been registered under section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code against Vinod Thakur on Saturday. Thakur has been arrested by the police.”

The police officer said, “Thakur confessed his crime and said Yadav was upset with constipation. He asked Thakur to relieve constipation by pumping air into his rectum. Without thinking about consequences, I inserted the air compressor in his rectum. He went unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, he was referred to another hospital where a team of doctor performed three surgeries but he couldn’t survive.”

The police are investigating the matter.

This is the second such incident in Madhya Pradesh. Last year, a 40-year-old labourer was killed by three people by inserting an air compressor into his rectum in Shivpuri district.

