37 cops promoted for action against Naxals, cyber crime

Jharkhand police have promoted 37 police personnel, including 12 sub-inspectors (SIs) to inspector rank, for bravery and exemplary performance in anti-Naxal operations, organised crimes and cyber crimes, officials said on Monday.

The promotion order to this effect was issued by the state IG (human rights) on Monday after a high-level meeting chaired by DGP Tadasha Mishra approved the promotion list.

“As per the order, 12 SIs - Sushil Tudu, Prabhat Ranjan Roy, Fagu Horo, Rameshwar Bhagat, Satyendra Kumar Singh, Arjun Kumar Singh, Shailendra Kumar Singh, Kundan Kumar, Roshan Kumar Singh, Vikrant Kumar, Sadanand Singh and Vishwajit Kumar Singh - have been promoted to inspector rank. These officers have played important roles in operations against the Naxals and organised crime syndicates. They have been promoted for their bravery and better performance,” a senior police officer said.

As per the order, these police personnel will get the seniority benefits for the printed ranks from the date of the incidents of their bravery but the financial benefits according to the pay scale from the date of their joining their promoted posts.

DGP Mishra said due to the exemplary courage, bravery, professional strategy and continuous operations, 103 Naxals have been arrested, including banned CPI (Maoist) politburo member Misir Besra, 46 Naxals have surrendered and 22 eliminated, including Maoist central committee member Patiram Majhi alias Anal-da, between January 1 and August 5, 2026.

“This apart, 98 weapons, 7,470 cartridges, 11 kg explosives, three IEDs and ₹6 lakh levy amount have been recovered in these operations. At least 193 top criminals have been arrested during modern technology based operations against the organised crime syndicates between January and July 2026 across the state. At least 63 weapons and 274 rounds of cartridges have been seized and CCA has been imposed against 50 criminals of these organised crime syndicates in the state,” Mishra said.

The DGP further informed that 486 cyber fraudster had been arrested and ₹17 lakh seized in operations against cyber crimes in the state between January and June, 2026.

“Similarly, total 710 accused under the NDPS Act have been arrested for drug related crimes in the state between January and June, 2026. At least 636 new four-wheelers and 849 two-wheelers have been provided to the police personnel for efficient and effective policing. This has resulted in excellent prompt response time by the state police under the emergency response support system (ERSS). In January, average response time of 9.41 minute was recorded against 16,000 police complaints received while it came down to 9.12 minutes against 23,000 complaints in July 2026,” added Mishra.