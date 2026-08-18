MCG takes action in 300 encroachment cases in 4-day drive

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has taken action against 300 encroachment cases over a four-day special drive against encroachments and unauthorised occupants, after directions by the Supreme Court. The civic body cleared around 2,000 metres of road space.

The drive was conducted on August 10, 12, 13, and 17 with teams from different MCG zones taking action against permanent, semi-permanent and temporary structures. The civic body cleared around 2,000 metres of road space.

According to the MCG, the four-day action included 42 permanent structures, 201 semi-permanent structures, 18 temporary structures and one sealing action. Five cases involved encroachment on public roads, while one related to a pond. Enforcement action was also taken against 14 commercial and 34 residential private properties.

MCG officials said government land was a major focus of the drive, with 262 of the 300 cases involving encroachments on government property.

On Monday, the encroachment removal initiative was carried out across Sadar Bazaar, New Colony, Madanpuri Market Road, Feroz Gandhi Colony, Hero Honda Chowk–Khandsa Mandi, Shyam Chowk in Dhankot and the 33-foot-wide phirni in Badshahpur.

The maximum single-day action was recorded on August 12, when MCG teams took action in 223 cases. The day’s enforcement included 200 semi-permanent and 13 temporary structures. Out of these, 208 were on government land.

On August 10, the civic body took action against 32 cases, including 31 permanent structures and one sealing action. Enforcement was also carried out against encroachments involving residential and commercial properties across different zones.

The drive continued on August 13, when seven cases were taken up. Around 250 metres of road space was cleared on the day.

Officials said clearing roads and public spaces of encroachments was an important component of the campaign, as illegal structures and occupations often obstruct pedestrian movement and affect traffic flow.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the special enforcement drive would continue and action would be taken as per rules against encroachments and unauthorised construction on government land, public roads, footpaths and other public spaces.

The civic body’s objective, officials said, is not only to remove existing encroachments but also to safeguard government and public property and ensure safer and smoother movement for residents.