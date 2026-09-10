Trump administration to issue $500 Obamacare refunds for nearly 1 million Americans before midterm elections
The payments are expected to be sent in October, the White House announced Thursday, just weeks before the midterm elections.
The Trump administration said it would issue $500 payments to nearly 1 million Americans, citing what it described as “overcharges” for people who purchased health insurance through federal Affordable Care Act exchanges.
The payments are expected to be sent in October, the White House announced Thursday, just weeks before the midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, according to a Bloomberg report.
The timing of the announcement comes as Americans broadly disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the cost of living, an issue that has weighed on Republican candidates in key races across the country.
Deep Dive
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What are the refunds?
People in 30 states that use federal insurance exchanges will receive what the White House described as “refunds.” The states include several with competitive House and Senate races, such as Alaska, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.
The announcement came a day after Trump floated $5,000 payments to every adult US citizen if Republicans retain their congressional majorities. The extraordinary proposal highlighted the president’s efforts to avoid major losses in November, which could leave him a lame duck and trigger congressional investigations into his administration and family businesses.
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What White House said
The White House said in a statement that it was making the Obamacare-related payments because of what it described as a “significant surplus of funds” accumulated under the Biden administration.
It accused the Biden administration of charging people who used federal exchanges “excess” user fees “in the form of higher premiums.”
Still, sending the payments, which the White House said would cost nearly $500 million, could intensify concerns about inflation, as well as the nation’s ballooning budget deficits and public debt.
Trump has long sought to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law but has failed to do so. Short of repeal, he has floated the idea of offering direct subsidies to Americans to purchase insurance instead of paying health insurers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More