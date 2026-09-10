iPhone foldable phone launch takes political turn as Congress-BJP use it as meme to mock each other

Congress party used its template to take a jibe at its rival ruling Bharatiya Janata Party . It shared a video on Instagram, showing the folded iPhone Duo with a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a Parliament session where he is talking about how the government has used “space technology” to build roads across India.

Apple announced its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, at the “Surprise and shine” event on September 9. Since its debut, Samsung Mobile US has launched a series of social media posts mocking the company’s newest product.

Apple's first newly launched foldable phone has entered the political circles of India as parties are using its launch template to take dig at each other and highlight the work they have done.

What is the pricing structure for the different variants of the iPhone Duo in India?

What is the pricing structure for the different variants of the iPhone Duo in India?

What features make the iPhone Duo stand out compared to other smartphones?

What features make the iPhone Duo stand out compared to other smartphones?

How has the launch of the iPhone Duo been politically utilized in India?

How has the launch of the iPhone Duo been politically utilized in India?

Next instant, the phone is unfolded to show its wider view, where several videos of road cave-ins are playing with a peppy music in the background.

In the wider view, videos of collapsed roads which have caved-in, some during monsoon, are played. In one of the videos, an auto is seen turning flipping onto its side on a waterlogged road. In another scary video, water is seen gushing down a cave hole in the road.

Also read: MCD suspends 3 building department engineers after Satya Niketan PG collapse

At the end, as the phone folds again, Modi is heard saying, “seena chauda ho gaya, waah (my chest swelled with pride. Wow!)”.

This is not the only such video shared by Congress. Using the same template, Congress shared one more video which insinuates that Modi “surrendered” to United States President Donald Trump.

BJP's retort Around the same time on Thursday, BJP also used the same model to highlight the major steps taken by the government over the last 12 years.

Also read: Apple debuts its first foldable iPhone Duo - and Samsung is already trolling: ‘Reheating our leftovers’

It begins with a photo of Modi on a folded screen and as it unfolds for a wider view, the video shows snippets of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370, trains, highways, ports, and much more.

Congress vs BJP Both the parties have been at loggerheads for years now. After the building collapse of a boys paying guest accommoation in Delhi's Satya Niketan killed seven people on Sunday, Leader of the Opposition n Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition's attack on the ruling BJP government at the state and Centre as he called out the “inhumane conditions” students face “due to a lack of good hostels in colleges”.

The BJP, meanwhile, hit back at the Opposition, accusing them of targeting the government for “publicity”.